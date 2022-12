Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday informed ruling TRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, that a CBI team would visit her residence in Hyderabad on December 11 for examination in connection with the 'Delhi Excise Policy scam'.

Also Read | Our Judicial System & Courtrooms Must Be Democratic, Inclusive and Equally Accessible. … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

This came in response to Kavitha's letter to the investigation agency that she would be able to meet the CBI team during December 11-15 (except on 13th).

Also Read | APSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 63 Assistant Engineer Civil Posts, Apply Online at apsc.nic.in.

"In this regard it is informed that CBI team will visit your residence at 1100 hrs on 11.12.2022 for your examination and recording of your statement in connection with investigation of aforesaid case," a CBI official told Kavitha in a communication.

The communication was shared with media by Kavitha's office here.

The CBI official asked her to confirm her availability on the said date and time at her residence at Banjara Hills here.

Kavitha, who has been served with a notice by the CBI for questioning in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam case, on Monday said she will be able to meet the sleuths from December 11-15 (except on 13th) instead of December 6, due to her preoccupied schedule.

In a letter to the investigation agency, Kavitha said she had gone through the contents of the FIR copy as well as the complaint available on the website in connection with the case and her name did not figure anywhere in any manner whatsoever.

"As proposed by you, I am not in a position to meet on 6th December, 2022, because of my preoccupied schedule. I will be able to meet you either on 11th, 12th or 14th or 15th of this month whichever is as convenient to you at my residence in Hyderabad. Same may please be confirmed at the earliest," she said in the letter to the CBI.

The letter was addressed to Raghavendra Vatsa, Head of Branch/ DIG, CBI, ACB Delhi.

The CBI on December 2 issued a notice to the TRS MLC for questioning in the case on December 6.

The probe agency asked her to intimate the place as per her convenience for the "examination" at 11 AM on the day.

After her name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the scam, Kavitha had said she was ready to face any probe.

The CBI on November 25 filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused.

"As per the investigation carried out so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group, called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora," the ED had said in the remand report filed on one of the accused -- Amit Arora -- in a Delhi Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)