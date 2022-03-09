New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Residents of Delhi woke up to a sunny and clear morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 14.2 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 78 per cent. The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the daytime.

The maximum temperature during the day is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, and a partly cloudy sky has been forecast.

The city's air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate' category. The air quality index (AQI) read 149 at 8 am, as per the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The IMD has predicted a rise in the maximum temperature in the coming days. It is likely to climb up to about 32 degrees Celsius on March 13 and further to 34 degrees Celsius a day later.

