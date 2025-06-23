New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a banquet hall in the Motinagar area in Delhi on Monday night.

According to the officials, the fire broke out at around 8.47 pm, and 18 fire tenders were on the spot to douse the fire. The visuals from the spot show a thick plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

