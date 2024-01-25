New Delhi, January 25: A fire broke out at a factory in the Wazirpur area of the national capital on Thursday afternoon, an official said. The fire broke out at a dish manufacturing factory in the Wazirpur Industrial Area, the official said. According to the official, a fire call was received at around 12:41 p.m. with the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) today.

Upon receiving the information, a total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site. Meanwhile, five people, including Hari (55), Chauli (45), Hariraj (60), Kalu (45), and Dhruv Goyal (55), were rescued from the factory premises, the official added. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Kitchen Utensils Manufacturing Factory in Wazirpur Area, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot (Watch Video).

Delhi Fire

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out in a kitchen utensils manufacturing factory in the Wazirpur area. Five people were reduced from the incident site. Fire tenders rushed to the site. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/4GYl8xDWml — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

The fire was confined to the first and second floors of the building. A dousing operation is underway. More details are awaited.

