New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): A fire broke out at a four-storey shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Sharing further details of the incident, the Fire Services Department said it rushed tenders to douse the flames after receiving word of the incident.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Gandhi Nagar, Anil Bajpai, voiced his concern over the lack of a fire station in the area.

"It is unfortunate that since 1960, Gandhi Nagar has had no fire station. I have raised the issue in the Assembly and also met Delhi Fire Officer Atul Garg thrice. A fire station dedicated to the residents of Gandhi Nagar will come up on a nearby piece of land that is lying vacant. I met the Lieutenant Governor in pursuance of this matter. The file is in process," Bajpai said.

"Once the beautification of Gandhi Nagar market is done, there will be a pole outside every street that will have a fire brigade pipeline," he added.

Bajpai informed that timely intervention by police and fire brigade personnel helped avert casualties in the fire.

"It is feared, however, the fire may have led to losses worth lakhs. The SDM (sub-divisional magistrate) should have visited the site by now. But he didn't show up," he added. (ANI)

