A massive fire broke out at a 4-storey shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market area on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. According to initial report, fire tenders have arrived at the spot and firefighting operations are currently underway. More details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Building at GB Road Area, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at a 4-storey shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market. Firefighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8bwyRU7cA4 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

