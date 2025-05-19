New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in multiple shops located at South Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area in the late hours of Sunday.

According to the fire officials, atleast five tenders were deployed to contain the blaze.

Fire Officer Manoj Kumar stated that the fire station had received a call regarding a fire in multiple saree shops in Sarojini Nagar. Five fire tenders were deployed, and the blaze was contained quickly. No injuries were reported.

"We received a call at 9:27 PM. When we came here, we found a fire at three saree shops... Five fire tenders are on scene, and the fire is almost extinguished. No injuries are there," the fire officer told ANI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Earlier on Sunday, a fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area in a separate incident.

According to DFS officials, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in one of the rooms and a hall on the hotel's third floor. The building comprised a basement, ground floor, and three upper storeys. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

"Fire was in Hotel Savera in Paschim Vihar. It was in a room and a hall on the 3rd floor of the hotel. No casualty was involved. The building comprises a basement, ground, and three storeys," officials said.

Officials said that the dousing operation was carried out efficiently, and they prevented the flames from spreading to other areas of the hotel building. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

