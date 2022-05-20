New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday inducted two robots into the city's firefighting fleet that will be able to navigate narrow lanes, reach spaces inaccessible to humans and perform tasks too risky for people, an official statement said.

The state-of-the-art firefighting robots will give a much-needed boost to the fire department of the national capital which has witnessed a sudden surge in fire incidents.

This comes days after a massive fire ripped through a building in Mundka, killing 27 people.

The heat, smoke and fire resistant robots equipped with modern technology will help in the reduction of casualties among firefighters as it can battle flames from a distance of up to 100 metres, it said.

These remote-controlled robots will be able to douse fires in narrow streets, warehouses, basements, forests, and even enter oil and chemical tankers, the government said.

"Our government has procured remote-controlled firefighting machines. Our brave firemen can now fight fires from a maximum safe distance of up to 100 metres. This will help reduce collateral damage and save precious lives," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

These robots will prove to "be major troubleshooters for firefighters", said Delhi's Home Minister Satyendar Jain.

After the induction of these robots, there will be a drastic reduction in the risk that the firefighters have to put up with.

"These robots will also be capable of releasing high water pressure at the rate of 2,400 litres per minute. The wireless remote attached to this robot is capable of controlling the spray of water. This means that the robot will be able to douse fire even in places which firefighters cannot possibly access," Jain said.

This machine can be operated remotely from a distance of 300 metres. It will not be affected by fire, smoke, heat, or any other adverse condition, the government said.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said every robot is equipped with water pipes and is controlled using a wireless remote.

"The robot upon reaching the fire site can then extract the smoke caused by the fire in the building through its ventilation system," Garg said.

Amid scorching temperatures and heatwave conditions, the national capital has till May 19 witnessed over 2,000 fire-related incidents which have claimed the lives of 42 people and injured 117 others, the Delhi Fire Services said on Friday.

According to data accessed by PTI, the DFS received 2,145 fire-related calls, 117 non-fatal cases and 42 deaths in the first 19 days of May this year.

The fire department said the figure of 2,145 incidents is the highest in May so far as compared to the same period in the last three years.

In the entire month of May in 2021, the city witnessed 2,174 fire-related incidents, while 2,325 such incidents were reported in the same month in 2020.

