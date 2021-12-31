New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has formally called off its strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling.

The decision came after a meeting with the Delhi Commissioner of Police over the process to withdraw FIR in connection with the ITO protest.

Also Read | New Year’s Eve 2021: Temples in Tamil Nadu to Be Open Till Midnight Today, Says Minister PK Sekar Babu.

Earlier in the day. Dr Manish, FORDA president, said that they will call off the strike after 12 pm. "We had a meeting with Joint CP last night. Withdrawal of FIR process started (in connection with ITO protest). After 12 pm today we'll call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling."

He further said that a future course of action will be discussed in the meeting scheduled in the evening. (ANI)

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Confirmed for January 11, 2022; Promo Video Leaked Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)