New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): A high-level meeting was held on Tuesday at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Delhi Government's Minister for Art, Culture & Language and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, and Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, to review preparations for the upcoming 350th remembrance anniversary celebrations of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Senior officials from the Punjabi Academy, Department of Art, Culture & Language, Tourism Department, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, and other related institutions attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on coordination among departments, arrangements, and outlining the programme schedule. It was decided that several cultural, spiritual, and public participation events dedicated to the life, philosophy, and supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji will be organised at various locations across Delhi.

Minister Kapil Mishra said that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's sacrifice was not for a single religion or community, but for all of humanity. He added that Delhi is the witness to that historic moment when Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life to protect religious freedom. He emphasised that the Delhi Government aims to inspire every citizen through Guru Ji's ideals, strengthening the values of tolerance, love, and service in society.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the event will not merely be a tribute, but a global effort to spread Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's teachings. He informed that the Central Government is also extending support to make this celebration even more impactful and inspiring.

For the main events, three lawns of the historic Red Fort have been identified, where a grand Kirtan Darbar will be held. Proper arrangements for Langar Seva will be made for devotees, and a Tent City will be set up at Ramlila Maidan to provide accommodation and essential facilities for visitors.

To bring Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's inspiring life and message closer to the public, a Temporary Museum will also be established, featuring rare paintings, historical documents, and exhibition materials.

Special bus services will be arranged to facilitate smooth travel for devotees coming from Delhi and neighbouring regions to participate in the event.

It was also shared in the meeting that a special theme song, based on Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's teachings, has been composed by renowned Punjabi singers and will be released soon. This musical tribute aims to connect the younger generation with Guru Ji's message.

A public outreach campaign will also be launched across Delhi, showcasing promotional materials at key public spaces, transport hubs, and digital platforms to encourage citizens' participation in this historic celebration.

Minister Kapil Mishra said that the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji embodies courage, compassion, sacrifice, and dedication. The Delhi Government will commemorate this occasion not merely as a religious event but as a symbol of humanity, unity, and service. He added that this grand celebration will be organised in such a magnificent manner that the people of Delhi will remember it for years to come. (ANI)

