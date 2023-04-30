New Delhi[India], April 30 (ANI): An 18-year-old girl attempted suicide in the Malviya Nagar area of New Delhi after allegedly being harassed by her male collegemate, said police.

The Delhi Police said the girl was immediately rushed to hospital and that she was discharged after getting medical treatment.

Also Read | Ludhiana Gas Leak: NDRF Team Engaged in Relief Work at Site in Giaspura, Says Amit Shah.

"An 18-year-old girl attempted suicide after allegedly being harassed in the Malviya Nagar area on Saturday. The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was discharged after getting medical treatment," said Delhi police in a statement.

"She has lodged a complaint of harassment against one of her college mates. Further investigation is underway in the case," the statement added. (ANI).

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan and Byju's Manager Issued Notice by Indore Court for 'Fraudulent Behaviour', Asks Them to Return Fees to Complainant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)