New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Ahead of the implementation of the new Drainage Master Plan for which Rs 57,000 crores have been allocated, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday took a jibe at the former ruling government - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that they never "cared" about the people.

Speaking to reporters here, the CM promised prioritisation in implementation of the plan in areas suffering major drainage issues and said, "After 50 years, since 1974, a government with serious vision and thought made Delhi's Master Drainage Plan. Waterlogging occurred everywhere, and many people died as a result... The previous governments never cared about it. On a very serious note, our government has conducted thorough work and planning on it, and we will implement it soon... It will be implemented in phases, and in areas with the most severe problems, we will prioritise implementation."

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the drainage system would reduce waterlogging and make life easier for students.

"What could be more important than creating a plan to solve a major problem in Delhi that has caused significant hardship for many years? A proper drainage system will reduce waterlogging, making life easier for residents," Khattar told reporters here.

Giving insights into the plan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Yogender Chandolia stated that the project, worth Rs 57,000 crores, was made for five years, the benefits of which would last for 30-35 years.

"This plan is made for 5 years, which will give benefits for the next 30-35 years. It is a project worth 57,000 crores. The vision of our Chief Minister and Manohar Lal Khattar aligns with Narendra Modi's goal to make India a developed nation by 2047... By 2047, everyone will have access to clean drinking water, the sewer system will be in good condition, and this drainage system will also be implemented," Chandolia told ANI. (ANI)

