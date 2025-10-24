New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): In an effort to reform the workplace for women, the Delhi government has allowed women employees to work night shifts across shops and commercial establishments. The decision, formalised through a notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor, amends provisions under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

The announcement, initially made by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in July, has now been officially notified by the Labour Department.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025 Expected To Generate INR 38,000 Crore Trade Across India, Giving Major Boost to Economy: Confederation of All India Traders.

Under the new order, all shops and commercial establishments, except liquor outlets, may employ women during night hours, provided they comply with all prescribed safety, welfare, and labour law conditions.

According to the notification, no employee shall be required to work more than 9 hours a day or 48 hours a week. Continuous work for more than 5 hours without a break is prohibited.

Also Read | Kurnool Bus Fire Accident: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss of Lives in 'Kaveri Travels' Bus Tragedy, Prays for Speedy Recovery of Injured.

No woman shall be compelled to work exclusively on night shifts. Employers are required to ensure safe transportation, adequate security arrangements, and CCTV coverage for all night-shift employees.

The CCTV footage must be preserved for at least one month and produced when required by authorities.

Employees working overtime will receive double the regular wages. Those working on national holidays must be paid double and provided compensatory leave.

Employers are also responsible for ensuring provident fund (PF), Employees' State Insurance (ESI), bonus, and leave benefits for all workers.

Every establishment must constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Prior consent of women employees is mandatory before assigning them to night shifts.

A copy of the notification must be prominently displayed at the entrance or exit of each establishment.

Establishments seeking exemption under Sections 14, 15, or 16 of the Act must submit details such as registration number, business type, and number of employees to the Labour Department online, along with an undertaking to comply with all conditions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)