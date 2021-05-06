New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Delhi Health Department Thursday asked all government hospitals in the capital to offer rapid antigen test services round the clock for an early detection of coronavirus infection, according to an order.

The Delhi government has undertaken various measures from time to time to augment COVID-19 testing and to ensure that it is more accessible to public than ever, the order said.

Rapid antigen testing has a short turnaround time of 15-30 minutes and thus offers a distinct advantage of quick detection of cases and opportunity to isolate and treat them early for curbing transmission, it said.

It has been decided that all hospitals under the Delhi government will “ensure these services 24X7 on all days (including Sundays and Holidays)" through FLU or fever clinics and emergency department, it said.

The health department reiterated that all teams must adhere to the ICMR norms for RAT including the follow up RT-PCR testing of symptomatic individuals detected as "negative" by the rapid test and updation of results on ICMR portal in a time bound manner.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in a letter to authorities, including from Delhi government departments, police and civic bodies, has said that persons with disabilities and pregnant women will be exempted from attending offices during the ongoing lockdown in the capital.

Such exempted employees will, however, work from home and have regular communication with their respective offices, it said.

