New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Delhi government on Saturday set aside Rs 266 crore for the environment and forest sector in the Budget for the financial year 2022-23.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said air pollution, water pollution, loss of biodiversity and noise pollution are serious challenges in Delhi.

"For the prevention of air pollution, our government implemented the 'Ten Point - Winter Air Action Plan' from October 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022.

"Under this, targeted actions have been taken to control stubble burning, anti-dust campaign, prevention of burning of garbage, ban on fireworks, installation of smog tower, identification of more polluting sites, strengthening of green war rooms, e-waste park arrangements and vehicular pollution control,” he said.

Sisodia said the Delhi Government has been successful not only in the conservation of green cover of the city but also in its continuous expansion.

"Of the seven major mega cities, Delhi has the largest forest area, covering about 194.24 square kilometers. The forest and tree cover of Delhi has increased from 21.88 per cent of the total geographical area in 2019 to 23.06 per cent in 2021, which is a remarkable achievement," he said.

The government has developed 11 city forests in the last two years which are fulfilling an important role of a green space in the fast-growing urban concrete spaces, he said.

