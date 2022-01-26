New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Delhi government has denied the claims of an NGO, that 145 homeless people have died in January this year due to cold and lack of proper shelter, calling the data 'fake' and 'fabricated'.

An official from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has said that the rescue teams are active in saving the lives of the homeless and providing them shelter with proper facilities.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Former West Bengal CM, Refuses Padma Bhushan Award.

"This is completely fake data. Every year, fabricated figures are released by this NGO, which do not have any authenticity. The Delhi government has set up more tents this year than before. Breakfast tea and three-time meals are being provided. A team of doctors is visiting every shelter twice a week. The rescue team is constantly active. Tents are also being increased continuously," said Bipin Rai, a Member of DUSIB.

According to a report prepared by the Centre for Holistic Development, 145 homeless people have died due to cold in Delhi from January 1 to January 24.

Also Read | CAIT Seeks Action Against Amazon for Insulting Tricolour by Selling Products With National Flag Printed on Them.

"From the past decade, we have been working in this field and have been telling the government that homeless people die on the streets of Delhi during winter and summer. As per data, from January 1 till January 19, 106 homeless people died in Delhi due to cold and the number reached 145 in the last week till January 24," Sunil Kumar Aledia from Centre for Holistic Development told ANI.

Aledia further alleged that one of the major reasons for the death of the homeless on the streets is the lack of facilities and flaws in shelter home arrangements.

Due to COVID-19, he said, the capacity of shelter homes has also significantly decreased. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)