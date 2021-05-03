New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Delhi government has developed a portal for proper distribution and supply of Remdesivir injection to stockists, distributors and hospitals for needy patients, according to an order.

The city government's drug control department has asked all stockists and distributors dealing in Remdesivir injection to update their data on the portal – cfwcst.delhi.gov.in/DHB/Login.aspx -- daily.

Remdesivir is one of the most sought-after drugs for the treatment of Covid symptoms and part of the country's treatment protocol.

The surge in Covid-19 cases has led to a shortage of Remdesivir, prompting the government to ban its exports and urge manufacturers to increase production.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)