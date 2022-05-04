New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the family members of nursing officer ChinniChing and safai karamchari Seema, who lost their lives to COVID-19, an official statement said.

Gahlot said both used to work at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital here.

"Both the 'Covid warriors' put their lives at risk and served the citizens of Delhi during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the ex-gratia amount cannot compensate the loss caused to the families, I hope that with this financial assistance from the Delhi government, the family members will get some help in building their lives ahead," the minister said in the statement.

He said the Arvind Kejriwal government was providing financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 'Covid warriors' who lost their lives due to the pandemic.

Gahlot also assured them of all possible help.

He said ChinniChing succumbed to the infection on May 7, 2021, while Seema passed away on June 8, 2020.

