New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Delhi government is providing skills training to more than 1,300 beggars who were identified in a survey conducted before the G20 Summit in the national capital last year, according to the city's Economic Survey.

Finance minister Atishi presented the Economic Survey of the city in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

The Department of Social Welfare has been designated with the responsibility of providing skills training to the relocated homeless beggars at the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB)-operated night shelters with a focus on integrating them into mainstream society, the report said.

An inter-departmental committee had been established before the G20 summit and was tasked with the responsibility of formulating strategies for the rehabilitation and relocation of beggars, according to the survey.

The constituents of this committee include the DUSIB, the Delhi Police, the Department of Women and Child Development, and the Social Welfare Department.

A survey, jointly conducted by DUSIB and its Shelter Management Agencies (SMA) in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, was carried out from December 21 to 23, 2022, at designated locations using the enclosed format.

This survey resulted in the collection of data pertaining to approximately 1,312 homeless beggars, with the objective of facilitating their relocation and rehabilitation, it said.

