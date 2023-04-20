New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has raised the minimum wages of workers in the unorganised sector, saying this will be a respite for them from inflation.

The new rates of minimum wages will be effective from April 1, the government said in a statement.

The minimum wage given to labourers in Delhi is the "highest" as compared to other states of the country. Lakhs of labourers and employees in Delhi will get the benefit, claimed Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand.

According to the new rates, the monthly wage of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 20,357 to Rs 20,903, a hike of Rs 546. The monthly salary of semi-skilled workers has been increased by Rs 494 per month from Rs 18,499 to Rs 18,993, the statement said.

There will a monthly raise of Rs 442 in the minimum wages of unskilled workers, from Rs 16,792 to Rs 17,234.

Supervisors and clerical employees in Delhi will also benefit from the new rates of minimum wages issued by the Delhi government, the statement said.

According to the new rates, the monthly salary of non-matric employees has been increased from Rs 18,499 to Rs 18,993, resulting in a hike of Rs 494.

The salary of matriculation pass and non-graduate employees has been increased from Rs 20,357 to Rs 20,903, an increase of Rs 546.

On the other hand, the monthly salary of graduate employees and labourers with higher educational qualifications has been increased from Rs 22,146 to Rs 22,744, resulting in the maximum increase in their salary by Rs 598, added the statement.

"Kejriwal government has given a gift to the workers of Delhi who are suffering from inflation. Increasing the minimum wage will provide relief to the working class," said the minister.

"The dearness allowance cannot be stopped for such workers in the unorganised sector, who normally get only minimum wages. So the Delhi government has announced the new minimum wage rates by adding dearness allowance," he added.

