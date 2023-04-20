Nagpur, Apr 20 (PTI) Rains accompanied by winds lashed Nagpur in Maharashtra on Thursday evening, leading to some trees getting uprooted and a compound wall collapsing, a fire brigade official said.

The wall collapse took place at JP Heights near Gondwana Square and a few people are feared trapped underneath the debris, he said.

"One person has been rescued and rushed to hospital. Rescue operations at the site are underway. More details are awaited," the official said.

