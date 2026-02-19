New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Delhi government on Thursday inaugurated new Atal Canteens across the national capital, which would provide meals to nearly 70,000 people on a daily basis.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Delhi Minister Ashish Sood and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, launched the canteens aimed at providing affordable meals to residents across the city.

The Chief Minister said that the launch of new Atal Canteens marks a moment of joy for the people of the national capital, with around 70,000 people expected to receive meals daily.

She said the government is fulfilling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream and highlighted that 70 Atal Canteens have now been established across the city.

Speaking to the reporters here, CM Gupta said, "It is a moment of joy for the people of Delhi. Every day, 70 thousand people will get food at these Atal Canteens. We are fulfilling Atal ji's dream and have successfully completed one year of government in Delhi. We have established 70 Atal Canteens across Delhi. It is a great experience for us."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena said that the newly launched Canteens will provide affordable meals at just Rs 5, offering major relief to labourers and economically weaker sections.

He said that 70 canteens have been opened so far, with more planned in the future.

"One can enjoy a meal for just Rs 5, which is great. 70 canteens have been opened, with more planned for the future. This initiative will provide significant relief to labourers and the poor who do not have proper access to food facilities near their workplaces. The Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is working tirelessly with the mission of providing more services and facilities to the people of Delhi," Saxena told reporters.

Further, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said that the Atal Canteen initiative reflects the government's commitment to public welfare, asserting that it is not merely a policy but a promise to serve the people of the national capital.

Sood said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, around 70,000 people will receive meals daily through 70 canteens, with the number expected to rise once 100 canteens become operational.

"This is our commitment, not a policy. The Atal Canteen is a living example of the facilities being provided to the people of Delhi under the leadership of PM Modi and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. Around 70 thousand people will get meals daily, and once we open 100 canteens, the number will certainly increase. Our Urban Development Department is committed to serving the people and bringing meaningful change to their lives," he said. (ANI)

