New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Delhi government and the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday for carrying out a detailed study of measures for state revenue.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it is an important step in the Delhi government's resolve to bring in tax reforms.

"We have tied up with CEGIS, who will provide us with high-end analysis to move forward. They will provide us with a comprehensive data analysis related to the GST, vehicle tax, stamp duty, excise duty, along with comparative state analysis for benchmarking to further improve our tax revenue capacity," he said.

Sisodia said people of Delhi will benefit extensively as based on the outcome of the study, the city may see newer tax reforms and enforcement measures in the near future.

He said in view of the economic crisis due to COVID-19 and lockdown, the Delhi government has faced challenges in increasing its revenues.

"Therefore, with the long-term MoU, CEGIS will offer technical and analytical support for data analytics, and implementation of policies in priority areas of the government to improve the governance and public service delivery in Delhi.

"This includes robust data analysis on aspects of tax design, and tax administration. The preliminary report will be submitted by the end of January after studying all aspects by the experts," Sisodia added.

