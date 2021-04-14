New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Delhi government on Wednesday launched the Babasaheb Ambedkar Digital Kala Festival to mark the 130th birth anniversary of the social reformer and revolutionary, officials said here.

According to a statement, the Delhi government's Department of Art, Culture and Languages (ACL) has launched the first edition of the festival, which will be a week-long exhibition.

Through such a festival, the Delhi government seeks to promote the teachings of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in the people, especially the youth in the city, it said.

Marking the launch, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Delhi government is constantly striving to promote the values and teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar, along with the contributions made by him in framing India's Constitution. Such events will instill and encourage a sense of pride in the people, while they work around the theme of equality for all."

The statement said participants are required to upload their content on Instagram, Twitter or YouTube and tag ACL to participate.

Then, they would be required to send a social media link of their submission, and a brief description of their work to ambedkar.delhigovt@gmail.com.

The categories of the submissions include reels/short video format, poetry/song/rap, or visual arts, the statement said.

Winners of the competition will be announced on May 1. The winner will be awarded Rs 75,000, the first runner-up will get Rs 50,000 and the second runner-up Rs 25,000, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)