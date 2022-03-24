New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Delhi government is setting up camps for specially-abled people in all the districts, an official statement said.

The Social Welfare Department organised one such disability camp at the Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital on Thursday.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited the camp on Thursday and distributed equipment, Unique Disability Identity card cards, and disability certificates to the beneficiaries.

