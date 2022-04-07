New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Delhi government-run Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women on Thursday signed a pact with the Universiti Malaysia Perlis to promote bilateral research opportunities in the field of science and technology, an official statement said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister of Higher Education of Malaysia Dr. Noraini Ahmad, and High Commissioner of Malaysia to India Hidayat Abdul Hamid.

"This MoU of educational cooperation between Malaysian university and IGDTUW will open avenues for faculty and students exchange programmes at international level," Sisodia said.

Noting that the importance of technology has increased in people's lives, especially after Covid, he said the pact will also provide opportunities for students to take up research of international importance.

"We are living in a century where we cannot limit ourselves to the boundaries of our institution. We need to go beyond boundaries to explore technologies and innovation in the field for common good," he added.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the educational cooperation will promote research and innovation by the students of two universities in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

"This will help universities in creating awareness on technological advances among the students and faculty members. It will also boost the ranking of one of the fastest growing universities of India-IGDTUW, at the national and international level. This partnership will create great learning opportunities for women in the world of advanced technologies," he said.

Under the MoU, both universities have a provision for student and faculty exchange along with the bilateral research opportunities, opportunities for international internships for students and joint international conferences.

Minister of Higher Education, Malaysia, Dr. Noraini Ahmad said, "Both the universities have been working since last year on this collaboration. This MoU between two prominent technical universities will promote the high quality technical education as well as the gender equality in this field, in both the countries.

"Along with India, it will motivate women of Malaysia also to opt for science and technology related fields, gain higher knowledge and excel in this domain."

