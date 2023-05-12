New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Delhi government schools have achieved a pass percentage of 91.59 per cent, higher than the nationwide pass percentage of 87.33 per cent, in the results announced by the CBSE for Class 12 on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appreciating the students for their excellent performance.

Like every year, girls from Delhi government schools outshone boys.

The pass percentage for girls in Delhi government schools was 93.22 per cent; for boys, it was 89.76 per cent. There is a possibility of improvement in the results after the upcoming supplementary exams.

The pass percentage of private schools in Delhi is 87.95 per cent, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party tweeted.

Last year, 1,58,528 Class 12 students from Delhi government schools passed the examination. This year, 2,07,919 students passed the 12th board examination. This is 49,391 more compared to last year.

The pass rate of Class 12 dipped by 5.38 percentage points and the number of students who scored above 90 per cent and 95 per cent also declined compared to last year. CBSE officials, however, said a comparison cannot be made as the academic session last year was split into two terms due to the pandemic.

In 2019 (the pre-pandemic academic session), the pass percentage was 83.40 per cent.

In Class 10 results, Delhi government Schools secured an impressive 85.84 per cent result, 4.57 percentage points higher than last year, according to an official statement.

"Like every time, children studying in Delhi government schools and team education have made everyone acknowledge the mettle of Delhi education model this year also through their excellent performance. Many congratulations to all the children and Delhi's team education," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi too congratulated the students, parents, and teachers.

"Once again, Delhi government schools have proven they are the best in the country," she said.

"This outstanding result of Delhi government schools is a testament to the hard work of our teachers and students. It is a moment of pride that our schools have performed exceptionally well nationwide. Not only that, our schools have surpassed private schools and delivered a better performance than them as well."

According to the CBSE, 93.12 per cent of Class 10 students cleared the exam this year, which was a dip of 1.28 percentage points from last year. The pass percentage in 2019 (pre-pandemic year) was 91.10 per cent.

The board did not publish the merit list to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students.

Atishi further said for the first time in the history of the Directorate of Education, over 2 lakh students from Delhi government schools appeared for Class 12 exams, which is over 72 per cent higher than last year.

This demonstrates the increasing trust of parents in Delhi government schools, she said.

"Students who could not clear the board exam should now focus on improving their results and not stress about it. Parents and schools should ensure support to such students and help them," Atishi said.

A total of 2,27,020 students from Delhi government schools had appeared for the 12th board exams this year, compared to 1,64,641 students from these schools last year and 1,29,917 students in 2019.

In this year's results, 118 schools under the Delhi government achieved a 100 per cent result in Class 12 exams, while 647 schools had a result of over 90 per cent.

In Class 10 results, 124 Delhi government schools achieved a 100 per cent result, while 528 schools had a of over 90 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)