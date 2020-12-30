New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Dirty water having high concentration of ammonia is being supplied in several areas in the national capital, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta charged on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Gupta said it was "unfortunate" that while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself was drinking filtered water, people in the city were being "forced" to drink "poisonous" water.

A reaction was not immediately available from the Delhi government or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

A purported video showing dirty water being supplied in the city was played during the press conference along with one showing Kejriwal promising 24-hour clean water supply to Delhiites.

"It cannot be more surprising that Delhiites are facing water shortage even in winter. There are many areas like Preet Vihar, Mayur Vihar and Vasant Vihar, where dirty water is coming from the taps. There is no supply of water from tankers in Seemapuri, Nand Nagri, Patel Nagar, Kondli, Madan Giri, Mangolpuri and Najafgarh areas where there is no pipeline," Gupta claimed.

He also charged that 13 common effluent treatment plants have been set up in Delhi, out of which only three are working. Fourteen of 22 drains in Delhi are untapped and discharging sewage directly into the Yamuna, he alleged.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Kejriwal has failed to fulfil his promise to supply clean water in the city.

