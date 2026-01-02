New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday said that the government has taken a considered decision to file a police complaint and register an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the circulation of false and "misleading information" about teachers.

This comes after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal condemned the BJP-led state government for allegedly requesting that all educational institutions, schools, and stadiums nominate Nodal Officers for stray-dog matters and report on them. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Will teachers in Delhi's government schools teach children, or will they count dogs on the streets instead?"

Addressing the media, Sood said the complaint would specifically target the "misinformation being spread by the Aam Aadmi Party, particularly their national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," accusing the party of deliberately misleading the public through social media platforms.

"The government has taken a considered decision to file a police complaint, an FIR, against the misinformation being spread by the Aam Aadmi Party, particularly their national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the circulation and amplification of false, misleading and malicious information on social media in the context of the teachers," Sood said.

He alleged that the content being circulated was intended to create confusion and unrest among teachers and the general public, adding that such actions undermine public trust and damage institutional credibility.

"I don't talk much about the unemployed leaders of Delhi. The government has made a well-considered decision to file a police complaint about the misinformation being spread about teachers in Delhi. This time, the person spreading fake news is Arvind Kejriwal, who sits in the Sheesh Mahal in Chandigarh. Arvind Kejriwal spread this misinformation through a tweet. After much deliberation, the government has decided to file an FIR against Arvind Kejriwal," Sood told ANI earlier today.

On December 30, Former Chief Minister of Delhi and National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal, condemned the BJP-led state government for allegedly directing all educational institutions, schools, and stadiums to nominate Nodal Officers for stray-dog matters and to report on them.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Will teachers in Delhi's government schools teach children, or will they count dogs on the streets instead?" He further launched an attack on the BJP government for "insulting teachers" through the order." This order from the BJP's Delhi government exposes their thinking and priorities. For the BJP, education is not even an issue; these people are insulting teachers and ruining schools," Kejriwal wrote. (ANI)

