New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The Delhi government's Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) has sought additional details from Delhi BJP leaders about the complaint filed by them accusing Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former PWD minister Satyendar Jain of being involved in a Rs 2,000 crore scam in the construction of classrooms and school buildings, officials said on Thursday.

The complaint was apparently filed by Delhi BJP media relations head Harish Khurana and a leader of the saffron party's Delhi unit, Neelkant Bakshi, on July 2, 2019 with the DCP, New Delhi, who subsequently forwarded it to the ACB.

The ACB has also sought certain details from former Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra, who is also a Delhi BJP leader.

"We have not initiated a probe in the matter. It is a long due process and we have sought a clarification from the complainant about the accusations levelled against the other party," a senior official said.

The ACB has asked the complainant to furnish the details and documents pertaining to the matter.

"Furnish the details and documents, which prima facie reveal that Manish Sisodia, Minister of Education, Satyendar Jain, Minister of PWD, and others derived undue advantage for self or other person. Furnish the specific details or documents of the recommendation made or decision taken by the ministers and public, which relate to the purported offence," stated the letter dated May 23.

During a media briefing, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi claimed that the Centre has given a mandate to all its investigative agencies -- the Income Tax department, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Delhi Police and the CBI -- to start preparing "fake" cases to get Sisodia arrested.

She claimed that Jain, who holds various portfolios in the city government, including health and power, was arrested in a case by the ED "without any new proof".

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal claimed that his deputy will soon be arrested in a "fake" case like Jain.

Atishi showed the purported document in which the ACB had sought the additional details and documents from Khurana and Bakshi regarding a complaint filed by them.

