New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has suspended the bar license of the high-profile Gymkhana Club for "misappropriation of liquor", after its probe found out that the club was allegedly involved in the sale of liquor even during the lockdown period, according to an official order.

According to the order issued by Deputy Excise Commissioner Ranjeet Singh, the license has been suspended with immediate effect and the club officials concerned have been directed to appear before the excise department on October 27 for further proceedings in the matter.

The order stated that during the course of inspection on September 17, a bar sub-store was found in the club, for which no approval of the excise department was taken.

It stated that during inspection, a club official informed that some liquor stock was found to be short from the bar sub-store as a former official had taken out liquor from it during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, without bringing it to the knowledge of the manager or the members of the club's managing committee.

"It is reasonably clear that the licensee was involved in selling of liquor during the period of lockdown in violation of this office order dated 21.04.2020, wherein all the licensees-wholesale, retail, hotels, clubs and restaurants were warned to refrain from indulging in the unlawful activities of sale of liquor during the lockdown...," the order stated.

"In view of the facts and circumstances of the matter and written submissions made by the representative of the licensee, I, Dy Commissioner (Excise)/Licensing Authority, deem it fit to suspend the license issued...to M/s Delhi Gymkhana Club, with immediate effect...," Singh said in the order.

In late March, the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants had reopened in Delhi on September 10 under "Unlock-4" after being closed for over 170 days.

