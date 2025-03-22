New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the central government to apprise it about the regulatory mechanism for ensuring that taxi aggregators' applications are disabled-friendly prior to their launch.

The court granted a last opportunity to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to file an affidavit on this aspect within four weeks.

“…. failing which, the concerned Joint Secretary of the respondent no.2 (ministry) shall personally remain present in court, on the next date of hearing (August 13),” Justice Sachin Datta said and listed the matter for further proceedings on March 19.

Meanwhile, bike-taxi aggregator Rapido also assured the court that adequate steps will be taken to ensure that its application continues to be disabled-friendly.

The submission came after the court was informed that as per the accessibility audit report, several accessibility issues were identified in the ‘Rapido Android App'.

The counsel for Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd -- which owns Rapido -- further assured that all accessibility issues referred to in the ‘accessibility audit report' will be addressed by the company and its application will be made disabled-friendly within four months.

The court said any breach of the undertaking given by the company would be construed as “wilful disobedience” of the judicial order.

The court directed the ministry to file an affidavit placing before it the regulatory mechanism that is in place for ensuring that the applications, similar to that of Rapido, comply with the necessary requirements for being disabled-friendly prior to their launch and have all requisite accessibility features as mandated under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The court was hearing a petition by disability rights activist Amar Jain and visually impaired banker Dipto Ghosh Chaudhary seeking directions to Rapido to conduct an immediate accessibility audit, resolve accessibility barriers in a timely manner and ensure comprehensive and holistic end-to-end accessibility.

In pursuance of the court's order, Rapido had engaged a certain agency to carry out an accessibility audit and the audit report revealed an “alarming state of affairs” as 207 accessibility issues have been identified in the ‘Rapido Android App'.

The court said it was evident that the application was “far from being disabled friendly”.

The court had earlier issued notices to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Department of Empowerment of persons with disabilities (PwD) and Roppen Transportation Services and asked them to file their replies to the petition.

The petition has said the petitioners rely on Rapido mobile ride application but it failed to cater to the accessibility needs of disabled individuals.

“Petitioner no. 2 (Ghosh) was denied a ride by a captain (driver) when he learnt that he had a disability and such experiences undermine the dignity of persons with disabilities,” the plea has asserted.

It said the issue is not limited to this app but even other cab aggregators do not have a system in place to accommodate persons with disabilities.

The petition, filed through advocates Rahul Bajaj and Mahoor Ghani, has said the Ministry of Transport has failed to put in place an appropriate mandate to ensure that all cab aggregators ensure functional and digital accessibility of their services for persons with disabilities.

The matter also underscores the importance of equal access to digital services for persons with disabilities, highlighting the need for businesses and service providers to prioritise inclusivity and comply with legal mandates aimed at fostering accessibility, the plea has stated.

