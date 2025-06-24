New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police not to arrest a CRPF jawan in an alleged kidnapping case till July 3, subject to the accused joining the investigation.

A bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of the serving CRPF jawan booked by the Saket Police Station under Section 140 (2) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom, etc.) of BNS.

On June 23, the court said, "The petitioner (jawan) shall not be arrested till the next date of hearing, subject to the petitioner joining and fully cooperating in the investigation. The petitioner is directed to appear before the investigating officer (IO) on June 24 at 5 PM and as and when further summoned by the IO."

The prosecution was asked to file a status report two days prior to the hearing on July 3.

The court noted the submissions of the jawan's counsel who said his client and the person who was allegedly abducted had been friends for about one-and-a-half years, and he had voluntarily accompanied the petitioner to Kashmir on June 4.

"She (counsel) states that the victim himself categorically stated before the IO at Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir on June 7 in writing that he was not kidnapped by the petitioner and there was no demand for ransom.... states that there has been a clear misunderstanding," the court said.

The prosecutor, on the other hand, argued that the victim recorded another statement on June 14, altering his stand and stating that he was kidnapped by the jawan.

"He (prosecutor) states that the WhatsApp chats received by the complainant, i.e, the wife of the victim, also evidence the demand for ransom made to the wife. He states that the petitioner has been absconding from the CRPF since June 3," the court noted.

