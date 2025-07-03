New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday called for a status report from Delhi Police on a plea moved by jailed gangster Neeraj Bawania. He has sought a six-week interim bail to take care of his ailing wife, who is hospitalised.

On June 30, he was granted custody parole to see her ailing wife and give consent for her surgery.

Bawania is in custody in the case linked to the murder of a rival gang member in a jail van in 2015.

Justice Sanjeev Narula directed the Delhi Police to file a status report and listed the matter for hearing on July 9.

Senior advocate N. Hariharan, along with Advocate Siddharth Yadav, appeared for Neeraj Bawania. It was submitted that his wife is hospitalised and needs surgery.

He needs to arrange funds for surgery. The hospital has given a bill of Rs. 2 lakh for the expenses to date. Bawania was not allowed to interact with other persons except his wife during custody parole. He needs an interim bail to arrange funds.

His plea was opposed by the public prosecutor, who submitted that there is a gang war going on in Delhi and that people are being bombed up.

Senior advocate opposed the submissions, contending that Bawania is not involved in the gang war.

He is seeking an interim bail for 10 years. He has been in custody since 2015 in the present case. Earlier, he was also in custody.

Earlier, Justice Manoj Jain granted custody parole to Neeraj Sehrawat, alias Bawania, for July 1 between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. His wife is admitted to the ICU in Mehta Hospital in Pandav Nagar.

The Jail Superintendent was directed to make adequate arrangements for his safety, given the high risk involved.

He was directed not to interact with anyone else except his wife and the concerned doctor.

He is a high-risk prisoner, and if released on bail, he may pose a danger to himself and to society. He is also a flight risk, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Laksh Khanna has argued.

He had also submitted that the accused Neeraj Bawania was involved in 28 cases. He has criminal antecedents. The High Court dismissed his regular bail. (ANI)

