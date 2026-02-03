Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Actor Vikrant Massey is returning to the OTT platform with his upcoming series 'Musafir Cafe', which also stars Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana in lead roles. With this romantic drama, Vikrant has also stepped in as a producer for the first time.

Streaming giant Netflix announced the new series starring Vikrant Massey at the unveiling of the Netflix India slate on Tuesday in Mumbai. The OTT platform has also shared its first look on its Instagram handle.

The teaser opens with Vikrant's coffee date, which is interrupted by Vedika Pinto, who humoursly accuses the actor of being a womaniser. It is followed by their heartwarming moments together, in which they discuss love and how difficult it is to find the right partner in today's world.

The story is expected to include a time skip in which Vikrant is seen running a cafe along with his present partner, Mahika Makwana, as per the teaser. The first look concludes with Mahima wondering about her relationship future with Vikrant if Vedika re-enters his life.

Musafir Cafe is based on the book of the same name by Divya Prakash Dubey and is directed by Ruchir Arun. The release date of the series has not been announced yet. The series is jointly produced by Vikrant Massey, along with Anuj Gosalia and Vijay Subramaniam.

Speaking at the Netflix India slate unveil, Vikrant Massey said, "When I read the script I realised that I want to do this project. I wanted to produce. Vijay sir is my mentor. He pushed me to do this. Journey has begun. Fingers crossed."

As per the logline of the series, the Musafir Cafe is about "A timeless love story that lingers and deepens with its warm, real characters - Chander, Sudha, and Preeti. Three musafirs whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways. Chander and Sudha share a sudden connection that strikes like a spark, impossible to ignore. With Preeti, however, Chander builds something steadier, a bond grounded in quiet understanding and the comfort of simply being together. In this timeless journey filled with romance, passion and possibility, which love will endure time, ambition, and the long journey of life?"

The team of Musafir Cafe stated, "We are all made of love stories. Some we chase, some that find us, some that make us travel, and some that make us brave. The greatest journeys bring us closer to our truest desires. Musafir Cafe is an invitation to pause, to sip, and to experience that magic - with a cup of freshly brewed coffee in the mountains," as quoted in a press note.

At the unveiling of the Netflix India slate, the streaming platform also announced a romantic thriller starring Shaheer Sheikh, Mohit Malik and Zoya Afroz. It is titled 'Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai.'

According to the logline of the series, "A desperate choice draws millionaire Zorawar into a devil's pact. Tragedy and grief drive Samarjeet Behl into a relentless quest for vengeance. In between these two men, drawn into their spiral of conflict, stands Chahat, who is seeking dangerous answers. Blurring the boundaries between morality and compulsion, this is a saga where passion and love collide and boundaries between right and wrong begin to blur."

It is directed by Kapil Sharma, and Netflix shared the motion poster of the romantic thriller on their Instagram handle.

The team of Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai shares: "Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai unfolds in a world where power decides who lives and who does not, and love under desperation turns dangerous. A single act meant to save a life ripples outward, binding strangers through secrets, guilt, and irreversible choices. Set against the machinery of organ trafficking, the series examines desire, moral collapse, and the thin line between devotion and destruction. We are excited to collaborate with Netflix to bring this film to a global audience with the scale and intimacy its emotional and ethical stakes demand." (ANI)

