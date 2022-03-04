New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Central government on Friday appointed Justice DN Patel, Chief Justice of High Court to the post of chairperson, Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

Patel had been appointed as the TDSAT Chairperson for a period of four years. He was appointed as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on 7th June, 2019.

Notification issued by Law and Justice Ministry in this regard states that "as approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, the Central Government hereby appoints Justice D.N. Patel, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to the post of Chairperson, Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal, for a period of 04 years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 70 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest."

"The conditions of service of Justice DN Patel as Chairperson in the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal shall be governed by the provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021 and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021", mentions notification.

Before Delhi High Court, Justice DN Patel previously served as Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court and also served as Judge of Jharkhand High Court and Gujarat High Court.

Patel was born on March 13, 1960. He passed S.S.C. with 68 per cent marks in the year 1975, B.Sc with 68 per cent from MG Science College, Ahmedabad in the year 1979 and M.Sc. with Organic Chemistry from University School of Science in the year 1981. He did his LL.B. degree in the year 1984 with first-class and LL.M with First Rank in the year 1986 from LA Shah Law College, Ahmedabad.

He enrolled as an Advocate on July 28, 1984 and practised at the High Court of Gujarat. He practised in Civil, Criminal and Constitutional matters as well as Excise and Customs matters on behalf of the Union of India at the High Court of Gujarat. He was appointed as a Special Counsel of the State of Gujarat in other High Courts. (ANI)

