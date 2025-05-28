New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed authorities to strictly scrutinise online applications for no-entry permits, verifying attached documents before granting approval.

The move aims to prevent the misuse of permits, which has been exploited by transporters to bypass restrictions and contribute to traffic congestion. These permits enable transport vehicles carrying essential goods to operate during restricted hours in the capital.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued the directive while disposing of a PIL filed by Nishant Gulati, represented by Advocate Aditya Kadian.

The plea highlighted the prevalence of a transport mafia in Delhi. It accused authorities of failing to enforce traffic regulations, which has resulted in overloaded and overheight vehicles operating unchecked, leading to fatal accidents.

It further alleged rampant misuse of no-entry permits, with transporters submitting fake documents to secure approvals for non-essential goods, contributing to traffic congestion.

The petition also claimed that transporters, in collusion with authorities, use these permits improperly--entering the city during designated hours for essential goods transport but later unloading non-essential items, effectively bypassing restrictions.

Additionally, it asserted that a lack of transparency in the permit issuance process allows vehicles carrying non-essential commodities to exploit the system, exacerbating road safety concerns.

The court stressed the necessity of ensuring transparency and due diligence in the issuance of these permits to prevent fraudulent use and uphold road safety regulations. (ANI)

