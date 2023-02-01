New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the implementation of Delhi State Legal Services Authority's scheme for appointment of para-legal volunteers across all police stations in the national capital.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed all stakeholders to contemplate measures to expand the implementation of the DSLSA scheme.

The bench took note of the directions issued by the Supreme Court to all states and Union territories to implement the scheme across the country taking DSLSA initiative as a model scheme.

Under it, the volunteers are meant to provide help to people in cases of missing children and offences against minors.

The scheme was initially rolled out as a pilot project to be implemented in 50 police stations in the national capital.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government, Delhi Police, and DSLSA assured the court that owing to the directions of the Supreme Court, the pilot project will now be implemented as an ongoing and regular scheme.

The court was hearing a criminal reference to streamline the functioning of the juvenile justice delivery system under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 24.

