New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to file demarcation report in relation to demolition of alleged illegal properties in Batla House area of Okhla.

The High Court directed that the status quo of one property be maintained. However, the court refused to grant immediate relief in relation to two properties.

Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta refused to grant interim stay on demolition of two properties. These two properties are within the Khasra Number 279.

The High Court directed the DDA to file a demarcation report and listed the matter for hearing on Monday.

However, the High Court granted interim stay on the property that falls in Khasra number 285. This stay has been granted on the property of Aliya Farzana.

This matter has been listed on July 10 for hearing alongwith other similar petitions.

During the hearing, advocate Nasir Aziz, counsel for Aliya Farzana, submitted that this property does fall within Khasra number 285, not Khasra number 279. Still a notice has been pasted on this property.

Standing counsel for DDA opposed the submissions by submitting that General Power of Attorney (GPA) and will pertains to khasra no. 285. We are to take action in relation to khasra no. 279.

On the other hand, the counsel for the petitioner said that the Notice was pasted on the property mentioned in Khasra No. 285. It is not part of the Khasra No. 279. It is a clear misidentification of properties.

Counsel for DDA submitted that let them (Petitioner) file a suit to decide the Khasra Number. This Writ petition is not maintainable. Disputed questions of fact have to be decided in a suit. Many people have filed the suit.

The High Court has listed the petitions of Suhail Muzaffar, Feroz Khan and others for hearing on Monday in relation to eight properties.

It was submitted that all these properties are part of Khasra number 279. No stay has been granted on these properties.

The counsel for these petitioners submitted that 52 notices were given, out of which 40 are protected, and surveys are being done.

The High Court issued a notice to DDA and asked them to file a demarcation report. (ANI)

