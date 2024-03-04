New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the plea of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who was seeking direction to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai from making allegations against her related to the 'Cash for query' case.

The plea filed by the TMC MP sought interim relief from the court and urged it to restrain the BJP MP and Advocate Dehadrai from making, posting, publishing, uploading, or distributing any content that states that she accepted bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament.

On the Delhi High Court dismissing TMC leader Mahua Moitra's application, Advocate Dehadrai thanked the Delhi HC for "protecting his right to freedom of speech".

"I think the matter is still sub judice. So for me to say anything about that would be a little inappropriate. But having said that, I'm extremely happy and grateful to the High Court for recognizing that free speech in a situation like this, where brazen acts of corruption have been disclosed by a citizen, should be protected. So to that extent, I'm extremely grateful to the High Court for protecting my right to free speech. And, of course, that of Nishikant Dubey, who's also a member of parliament," he told ANI.

Earlier on February 23, the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea moved by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra seeking to restrain the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from leaking any "confidential or unverified information" to the media concerning the investigation against her under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

The bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad also said, "There is nothing in the news articles that would have the effect of invading into the privacy of the Petitioner (Mahua Moitra) or tend to impair the impartiality of the investigation or that it can have the effect of prejudicing the trial of the Petitioner in the event it is initiated."

Mahua Moitra had moved Delhi High Court to seek direction to restrain ED and 19 media houses from leaking, broadcasting and disseminating any "confidential or unverified information" in relation to ED's investigation against her regarding proceedings under FEMA.

Moitra was expelled as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) on December 8 following the Ethics Panel's determination of her guilt in the 'cash-for-query' case.M

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she raised questions about the deals of the Adani Group. (ANI)

