New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday passed an ad interim injunction protecting the personality rights of actor R Madhavan, restraining the misuse of his name, image, likeness and other personality traits, while hearing his civil suit against the circulation of deepfake, AI-generated and misleading online content.

The matter was heard by Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora, who directed the takedown of obscene material involving the actor and ordered restraint against defendants selling unauthorised merchandise exploiting his personality rights.

Senior Advocate Swathi Sukumar, appearing for Madhavan, informed the Court that pursuant to earlier directions, several intermediaries had been approached and some infringing content had already been removed.

However, she submitted that Defendant No. 1 had created and circulated fake trailers of non-existent films such as Kesari 3 and Shaitan Chapter 2, falsely associating them with the actor. She pointed out that, despite representations to the contrary, YouTube had stated that certain content did not violate copyright norms.

Sukumar also apprised the Court of deepfake and AI-generated videos depicting Madhavan in fabricated situations, stating that one such video had since been removed. She further told the Bench that RedBubble had removed all infringing merchandise bearing the actor's name and likeness, though some fake trailers remained accessible online.

By comparing content that had been removed with material that remained available, the Court questioned the platforms' selective approach.

"I want to understand why they have taken down some and not taken down some," the judge observed. Upon being informed of obscene content involving the actor, the Court stated that it would proceed on the basis of counsel's statement and directed its removal.

The Court also took note of submissions that certain defendants were commercially exploiting Madhavan's personality by selling unauthorised merchandise. Granting interim relief, the judge observed:

"Issue injunction qua sale of merchandise qua 1, 3 and 4 of the list and qua 2 on the ground of obscenity."

Sukumar stressed that the descriptions were misleading and that the actor had never authorised the use of his name or likeness for such content. Referring to a page that portrays Madhavan as the Hulk, she urged that it be taken down, asserting that a genuine fan page would not object if the actor asserted his rights.

While the Court indicated that some such content could be made "invisible," it clarified that it was still considering the broader legal issues surrounding AI-generated material. "I am not clear about the AI issue. I will think about it. I will not pass orders right now," the judge remarked.

For the present, the High Court has granted an ad interim injunction protecting Madhavan's personality rights, directed the takedown of obscene content, and restrained the sale of unauthorised merchandise exploiting his identity. The matter has been listed for further hearing in May 2026.

Ranganathan Madhavan is a noted Indian actor, screenwriter, producer and director, who has worked extensively in Tamil and Hindi cinema. A recipient of a National Film Award and several Filmfare and State awards, he currently serves as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. (ANI)

