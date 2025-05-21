New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard in detail, the challenge filed by Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services against the revocation of its security clearance by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Celebi, stated that the company's extensive operations in India, employing over 10,000 personnel across multiple airports over the last 17 years.

Rohatgi argued that Celebi's security clearance, originally granted in 2022 under Rule 15 for a five-year term, was abruptly revoked without prior notice or a hearing, violating the principle of procedural fairness.

He argued that the lack of transparency surrounding the reasons for this decision, suggesting that the Turkish shareholding might have influenced the government's stance. He asserted that Celebi's workforce consists of Indian nationals and that the firm is not politically affiliated with the Turkish government.

Rohatagi during arguments stated that, "You have violated every aspect of Rule 12, affecting my business and contracts, which are now facing cancellation. The Ministry of Home Affairs has removed us, leaving us with no recourse. The decision only targets the company, while the employees remain unchanged. I firmly submit that Rule 12 has not been properly applied."

The bench of Justice Sachin Datta to continue to hear the matter on Thursday.

On Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, defended the revocation, citing national security concerns.

He highlighted intelligence inputs indicating potential risks associated with Celebi's operations, particularly in the handling of both passenger and cargo aircraft.

Mehta justified withholding specific details, arguing that disclosing confidential security information could be detrimental to national interests.

Recently, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assured measures to protect affected employees and maintain stability in aviation operations. The Ministry reaffirmed that the security clearance was revoked to safeguard national security while ensuring uninterrupted airport operations. (ANI)

