New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice regarding a plea for the implementation of effective measures to mitigate Bird Aircraft Strike Hazards (BASH) and the adoption of the Bird Avoidance Model (BAM) at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital,

The petition stated that the absence of such measures has reportedly led to severe accidents in the past.

The plea highlighted that bird and wildlife encounters with aircraft at IGI Airport not only endanger the lives and safety of passengers but also pose a significant risk to residents in nearby areas in the event of an aircraft crash. Between 2018 and 2023, IGI Airport reported 705 bird strike incidents - a number exceeding the total bird strike cases from 29 airports across six different states combined.

After considering the submissions, the bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued a notice to the Union of India through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and Delhi Police. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on May 14, 2024.

Animal welfare activist Gauri Maulekhi has filed a plea raising concerns over the rising incidents of bird strikes, which have significantly compromised aviation infrastructure and jeopardized public safety.

The plea, moved through Karanjawala Law firm, identifies the primary cause of such incidents as the operation of slaughterhouses, meat shops, and dairy farms, along with environmental pollution in the vicinity of Indira Gandhi International Airport. It argues that the disposal of remnants from these establishments violates various statutes.

According to the plea, both the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, prohibit activities such as animal slaughter, flaying, or garbage disposal that could attract birds or animals within a 10-kilometer radius of the airport's reference point. Such violations constitute cognizable penal offences.

Despite acknowledgment from the Respondents that these factors have contributed to increased Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) incidents, no effective steps have been taken to address the issue.

The petitioner also highlighted that multiple representations have been made to the Respondents, urging action against these establishments and advocating for the implementation of the Bird Avoidance Model (BAM). However, the plea laments that these concerns remain unresolved, compelling the petitioner to approach the Court through this petition. (ANI)

