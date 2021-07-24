New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Saturday has issued notices to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Delhi government, and others on a petition filed by a 68-year-old advocate, suffering from disability in her right hand and has no source of income currently, seeking financial assistance for her sustenance.

A bench of Justice Rekha Palli asked the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Delhi government to file a reply on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on August 31.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate K R Chitra, earlier practicing in the Courts at Delhi, who is 68 years old and has no source of income currently. The advocate said that apart from suffering from disability in her right hand, she has various medical problems on account of her advanced age.

She has filed the petition in the Delhi High Court with the grievance that notwithstanding her various requests to the respondent Delhi Govt to provide her with financial assistance for her sustenance, including no response as yet.

The petitioner, thus, prayed for directions to the respondents to come to her aid, reply to her requests for financial assistance and help her get medical treatment. (ANI)

