New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Thursday held a full court reference to pay homage to 133 advocates who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi along with other high court judges and lawyers mourned the death of these advocates who were members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA).

Also Read | ‘No Seats for MPs’: Harsh Vardhan, Former Union Minister, Walks Out of Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Swearing-in Ceremony (Watch Video).

Besides them, the high court also condoled the death of two advocates, including a senior lawyer, who had died in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

Also Read | Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP Chief Tells Supriya Sule ‘Go Home and Cook’ Instead of Being in Politics.

During the full court reference, Justice Sanghi referred to the contribution of these lawyers in the legal field and said the legal profession is unique as it brings the professionals to practice their profession in the court premises which becomes a hub, a meeting place where people meet practically daily.

He said the last time a pandemic of this proportion devastated humanity was nearly 100 years ago and there was hardly anyone who did not suffer any loss of their near and dear ones.

“Even though we as the most intelligent species had 100 years to prepare for this attack on our existence, when it hit us, the pandemic showed us how vulnerable we are despite so many advancements in the field of science,” he said.

During the reference, a video of all the lawyers who died during the pandemic was played along with their photographs and names. PTI SKV

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)