New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to Centre Government and Delhi Government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to include Indian healthcare systems like Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) in order to secure the right to health of citizens.

The bench of Justices Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on Thursday sought the responses of all respondents, including the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of AYUSH and the Government of NCT of Delhi, among others in the matter and posted the matter for January 29, 2023.

According to the plea, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), i.e. Ayushman Bharat, predominantly covers and is limited to allopathic hospitals and dispensaries, while India boasts various indigenous medical systems, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy, which are rooted in India's rich traditions and are highly effective in addressing the healthcare needs of the present time.

Petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a practising lawyer and BJP leader, stated that due to various policies created by foreign rulers and individuals with a colonial mindset, our cultural, intellectual, and scientific heritage have been systematically eroded.

Along with this, these foreigners, motivated by a profit-oriented approach, have thoughtfully implemented many laws and schemes during the time of our country's independence that have slowly undermined our rich heritage and history.

Plea stated that Ayushman Bharat is Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, popularly known as PM-JAY, which is undoubtedly the world's largest health assurance scheme with the goal of providing health coverage of 5 lakhs.

It aims to benefit more than 12 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 55 crore beneficiaries) across the country, including both middle and tertiary care.

India is a signatory to Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) by the United Nations, which grants people the right to a decent standard of living through provisions such as food, clothing, shelter, medical care, and other necessary social services, plea added.

The healthcare facilities provided under Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and PM-JAY are incomplete and do not align with the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

This plan predominantly covers and is limited to allopathic hospitals and dispensaries, while India boasts various indigenous medical systems, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Siddha, Unani, Homeopathy, which are rooted in India's rich traditions and are highly effective in addressing the healthcare needs of the present time, plea read. (ANI)

