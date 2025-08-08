New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of one Sukhbir Singh, who is an alleged member of an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by Anwar Khan alias Chacha and Shabir Chaudhary. Sukhbir Singh is an accused in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed the bail plea of Sukhbir Singh, who had moved to the High Court after his bail plea was dismissed by the Patiala House Court.

"This Court finds no merit in the present petition, and the same is accordingly dismissed," Justice Sharma said in the judgment of August 8.

The default bail plea was dismissed by the trial court. The court had extended the period of investigation after considering the report filed by the Special Public Prosecutor.

It was contended by the accused that extension was not a valid one as at the time of filing the report, a notification was not in place as to the effect of the appointment of a special public prosecutor.

After considering the facts, the High court said, " If the State's contention is that the case is of a serious and grave nature, requiring the Court to adopt a cautious and stringent approach, it is equally incumbent upon the State to act with due promptitude and avoid delays in critical processes such as the appointment of an SPP."

This observation is made only as a note of caution, with the expectation that greater administrative efficiency will be ensured in such cases going forward, the High Court clarified.

Additional standing counsel Sanjeev Bhandari, along with SPP Akhand Pratap Singh, appeared for the Delhi police and opposed the bail plea.

On the other hand, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, along with Advocate Rajiv Mohan, appeared for Sukhbir Singh.

Delhi Police Special Cell on August 5 filed a charge sheet against one Sukhbir Singh, who is alleged to be a member of the Organised crime syndicate of Anwar Chacha and Shabir Chaudhary.

This charge sheet has been filed under section of MCOCA charges of murder and criminal Conspiracy.

The charge sheet has been filed in the court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh, who listed the matter for consideration on August 18.

Delhi police is investigating a case of murder of Sunil Jain in Farsh Bazar area on December 7, 2024, which is allegedly committed by the organised crime syndicate allegedly run by Anwar Khan and Shabir Chaudhary.

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested Hashim Baba, his wife Zoya Khan, Sameer Baba, and Anwar Khan alias Chacha under the MCOCA. They are all in judicial custody after police interrogation. However, Shabir Chaudhary has not yet been arrested. He is at large.

At the initial stage, syndicate member Sukhbir Singh was arrested by police on February 16, 2025. He is running in judicial custody after police interrogation. (ANI)

