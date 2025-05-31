New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition seeking to restrain the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from demolishing the Pakistani-Hindu refugee camp at Majnu Ka Tila until alternative land is allocated to its residents.

The court acknowledged its sincere attempts to engage with relevant authorities to facilitate the rehabilitation and relocation of the refugees.

However, these efforts remained unproductive, largely due to bureaucratic delays, particularly on the part of the Union of India. Despite the humanitarian concerns, the court clarified that framing policy for refugee relief is beyond its jurisdiction.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, Justice Dharmesh Sharma ruled that the interim order issued on March 12, 2024, stands vacated. The court further stated that the petitioner, Ravi Ranjan Singh, along with other similarly placed refugees, "have no right to continue to occupy the area in question," thereby dismissing their plea to halt the eviction.

The bench emphasised the necessity of safeguarding the ecologically sensitive Yamuna floodplains.

It noted that environmental protection measures align with directives from the Supreme Court, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and the Delhi High Court itself. These actions aim to preserve ecological integrity and uphold the fundamental right to a clean and healthy environment for both current and future generations.

Given the fragile state of the Yamuna River, the court asserted that any interference with its restoration efforts cannot be justified. It ruled that humanitarian considerations cannot override environmental imperatives, as such exemptions would delay critical public projects.

The petition, filed by Singh, highlighted the plight of nearly 800 Hindu refugees from Pakistan. It urged the court to direct the DDA to refrain from demolition until alternative land was allocated in accordance with the government's policy under the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. The plea also called for embankments along the Yamuna to protect such settlements and religious structures, citing precedents like the Akshardham Temple and the Commonwealth Games Village. (ANI)

