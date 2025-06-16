New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on petitions seeking a stay on the demolitions in the Batla House area.

Justice Tejas Karia reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of the Delhi Development Authority and the individual petitioners.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Face 12-Hour Supply Disruption on Thursday, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

On June 11, the high court refused to grant any relief in a PIL filed by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over the demolitions, saying passing a general order of protection in a PIL of this sort was likely to jeopardise the case of individual litigants.

The Supreme Court on May 7 ordered the "DDA to demolish unauthorised structures in Khasra number 279".

Also Read | Indrayani River Bridge Collapse: Pune District Administration Announces INR 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Deceased.

The land is estimated to be around 2.8 bigha or 0.702 hectare along Muradi Road in Okhla village.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)