India News | Delhi HC Restrains Vivek Bindra's YouTube Partner from Making Defamatory Allegations Against Sandeep Maheshwari

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Delhi High on Monday restrained Vivek Bindra's YouTube channel partner Vikas Kotnala from making defamatory allegations and posting disparaging videos and material against motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari.

Justice Prateek Jalan passed the order while hearing Maheshwari's plea.

There was an order passed by a Faridabad Court on December 22, 2023, on Bindra's plea restraining both Maheshwari and Bindra from posting material against each other.

The bench took a prima facie view that Vikas Kotnala's video amounts to circumventing the civil court's order. The bench also noted that Kotnala and Bindra are connected.

The bench also took note of two videos referred to by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, counsel for Maheshwari. These videos were posted by Kotnala I, in which he alleged that Maheshwari was trying to extort money from Bindra.

During the hearing, the bench noted that Maheshwari has made a prima facie case and that it may cause irreparable harm if a restraint order is not passed. Thereafter, the bench passed the restraint order. (ANI)

